Gold, Silver Price in Pakistan Today – 18, 21, 24 Karat Per Tola Gold Rates – 13 June 2026

Gold prices in Pakistan extended losses amid a downward trend in international bullion market.
On Saturday, price of gold remained at Rs439,966 while price of 10 grams of gold also increased by Rs6,525 to settle at Rs375,947.
24K Gold Rates Today
|Commodity
|New Price
|Gold (Per Tola)
|Rs439,966
|Gold (10 Grams)
|Rs375,947
|Silver (Per Tola)
|Rs7,079
|International Gold (Per Ounce)
|$4,175.30
21Karat Gold Price
|Unit
|22K Gold (Rs)
|21K Gold (Rs)
|18K Gold (Rs)
|Per Tola
|412,041
|393,312
|337,125
|Per 1 Gram
|35,326
|33,720
|28,903
|Per 10 Grams
|353,265
|337,207
|289,035
|Per Ounce
|1,001,261
|955,749
|819,213
In the global market, gold surged by $72.50 per ounce and was quoted at $4,175.30 per ounce, including a premium of $20.
Silver prices also moved u alongside gold. The price of silver increased by Rs190 per tola, taking the local rate to Rs7,079.
Gold Prices in Pakistan lose over Rs15,000 in Value in Last 2 Sessions; Check New Rates