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Gold, Silver Price in Pakistan Today – 18, 21, 24 Karat Per Tola Gold Rates – 13 June 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:20 am | Jun 13, 2026
Gold Rates Increase By Rs5000 Per Tola In Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan extended losses amid a downward trend in international bullion market.

On Saturday, price of gold remained at Rs439,966 while price of 10 grams of gold also increased by Rs6,525 to settle at Rs375,947.

24K Gold Rates Today

Commodity New Price
Gold (Per Tola) Rs439,966
Gold (10 Grams) Rs375,947
Silver (Per Tola) Rs7,079
International Gold (Per Ounce) $4,175.30

21Karat Gold Price

Unit 22K Gold (Rs) 21K Gold (Rs) 18K Gold (Rs)
Per Tola 412,041 393,312 337,125
Per 1 Gram 35,326 33,720 28,903
Per 10 Grams 353,265 337,207 289,035
Per Ounce 1,001,261 955,749 819,213

In the global market, gold surged by $72.50 per ounce and was quoted at $4,175.30 per ounce, including a premium of $20.

Silver prices also moved u alongside gold. The price of silver increased by Rs190 per tola, taking the local rate to Rs7,079.

Gold Prices in Pakistan lose over Rs15,000 in Value in Last 2 Sessions; Check New Rates

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