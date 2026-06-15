Ruet committee meets today for Muharram moon 2026 sighting

LAHORE – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet in Lahore today (June 15) for sighting the crescent of Muharramul Haram 1448 Hijri.

Chairman of the Committee Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting.

The meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also be held simultaneously at their respective headquarters.

Muharram Moon Forecast

The spokesperson of the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) stated on Sunday that the probability of sighting the Muharram moon on 15 June is extremely low, and it is likely that Zil Hajj 1447 AH will complete a 30-day cycle.

According to the statement, the new moon of Muharram 1448 AH is expected to be born at 7:54 am on 15 June 2026. However, visibility of the crescent in Pakistan on the evening of the same day is considered highly unlikely.

Astronomical calculations indicate that 1 Muharram 1448 AH is expected to fall on Wednesday, 17 June 2026. Based on this, Youm-e-Ashura would likely be observed on Friday, 26 June, if the month begins on that date.

At sunset, the moon’s age will be around 11 hours and 50 minutes, while in coastal regions there may be a difference of approximately 40 minutes between sunset and moonset.