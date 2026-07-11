US ready to completely ‘destroy all areas of Iran,’ warns Trump amid alleged assassination threats

US President Donald Trump said the country would “completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran” if it attempted or succeeded in assassinating him..

“1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

“Orders have already been given, and the US Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran,” he said.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei denied that the country had requested negotiations with the US after President Donald Trump said that Washington and Tehran had agreed to continue talks despite latest exchange of strikes.

He said Tehran had not sought negotiations with the US, but had accepted a visit by the Qatari mediator to Iran, according to Iranian state TV.

On the other hand, Iranian Parliament Speaker and senior negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that while ending conflicts should remain a priority for the international community, Iran will never resolve its dispute with the United States by surrendering.

According to Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB, Ghalibaf made the remarks during a meeting with the Speaker of Indonesia’s Parliament. He said Iran has never stopped preparing to defend itself and warned that the country is fully ready to respond if the United States backs away from the recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Ghalibaf also reiterated Tehran’s longstanding distrust of Washington, saying he had made it clear to U.S. officials during negotiations that Iran had no confidence in the United States.