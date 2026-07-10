KP govt drops proposed blue passport, other perks for MPAs

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has withdrawn proposed amendments to the Members of the Provincial Assembly Privileges Act, reversing plans to introduce new benefits, including official blue passports for lawmakers.

According to reports, the amendments sought to expand the salaries and privileges of provincial assembly members and extend the blue passport facility to lawmakers and their families. However, the proposals faced widespread criticism on social media, prompting Chief Minister Sohail Afridi to order their withdrawal.

In a video statement alongside members of the provincial cabinet, Information Minister Shafi Jan said a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sohail Afridi was held on Friday, with Provincial Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati participating via video link.

Shafi Jan said that, on the chief minister’s instructions and after consultation with the assembly speaker, the government had decided to withdraw all controversial provisions of the amended law.

He added that the disputed clauses would be restored to the provisions of the original 1988 Act, and a meeting of all parliamentary leaders would be held on Monday to discuss the matter.

The information minister said the KP government, which he described as having been formed on the basis of the public mandate, would not make decisions contrary to the wishes of the people. He also said the government would listen to the concerns of journalists and the public.