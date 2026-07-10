Another blow to already stretched household budgets, the federal government has increased the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel by more than Rs13 per litre. While inflation continues to squeeze consumers, motorists have been handed what many would sarcastically call another shock.

According to the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), the new ex-depot price of petrol has climbed to Rs310.71 per litre, up by Rs13.18, while high-speed diesel now costs Rs323.30 per litre after an increase of Rs13.80. The revised rates will take effect from July 11, 2026.



With fuel prices climbing once again, commuters, transporters, and businesses are expected to feel the impact almost immediately, as higher transportation costs are likely to push up the prices of everyday goods in the coming days.

If you’re publishing this as news, it’s best to keep the sarcasm mild and clearly framed as commentary rather than presenting opinion as fact.