Pm Shehbaz Urges Restraint In Call With Iranian President Pezeshkian Amid Us Attacks

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held telephonic conversation with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing Pakistan’s deep concern over the escalating regional situation and calling for immediate restraint to prevent further instability.

The premier stressed that preserving peace and stability must remain the top priority, urging Iran and all other concerned parties to avoid actions that could reverse the diplomatic gains achieved in recent months. He emphasized that dialogue and restraint were essential to preventing the crisis from deepening.

Highlighting significance of Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), PM Sharif described the agreement as a long-term framework for strengthening mutual trust, expanding cooperation, and promoting shared prosperity across the region. He underscored the importance of fully implementing the commitments made under the accord.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, the prime minister assured President Pezeshkian that Islamabad would continue to play a constructive and impartial role in facilitating dialogue and supporting every effort aimed at maintaining stability.

President Pezeshkian thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and other senior Pakistani officials for attending the funeral of the late Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. He appreciated Pakistan’s consistent support for peace initiatives and reiterated Iran’s commitment to regional stability.

Two leaders reviewed progress on the decisions taken during President Pezeshkian’s recent visit to Islamabad and agreed to accelerate the implementation of those understandings to further expand bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also conveyed his respectful greetings and best wishes to His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.