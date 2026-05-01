Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola, 10gm Gold Prices – 1 May 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs483,962 on Friday, May 1, 2026, and 10-gram gold jumped by Rs3,772 to settle at Rs414,919.

24Karat Gold Rates in Pakistan

Commodity Unit Latest Price (Rs) Change (Rs) Previous Price (Rs) Gold Per Tola 483,962 +4,400 479,562 Gold 10 Grams 414,919 +3,772 411,147 Gold (International) Per Ounce $4,616 +$44 $4,572 Silver Per Tola 7,821 +55 7,766

22Karat Gold Prices Today

Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 442,750 422,625 362,250 Per 1 Gram 37,959. 36,233.75 31,057 Per 10 Gram 379,591 362,337 310,575 Per Ounce 1,075,882 1,026,978 880,267

This sudden rally comes just a day after a notable dip. The driving force behind this surge appears to be the international market, where gold prices climbed by $44 per ounce to reach $4,616.

The global upswing has once again highlighted gold’s volatility and its appeal as a safe-haven asset during uncertain times.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Silver prices also jumped a little and reached Rs7,821 per tola, adding further momentum to the precious metals market.