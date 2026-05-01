Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola, 10gm Gold Prices – 1 May 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs483,962 on Friday, May 1, 2026, and 10-gram gold jumped by Rs3,772 to settle at Rs414,919.
24Karat Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Commodity
|Unit
|Latest Price (Rs)
|Change (Rs)
|Previous Price (Rs)
|Gold
|Per Tola
|483,962
|+4,400
|479,562
|Gold
|10 Grams
|414,919
|+3,772
|411,147
|Gold (International)
|Per Ounce
|$4,616
|+$44
|$4,572
|Silver
|Per Tola
|7,821
|+55
|7,766
22Karat Gold Prices Today
|Unit
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|442,750
|422,625
|362,250
|Per 1 Gram
|37,959.
|36,233.75
|31,057
|Per 10 Gram
|379,591
|362,337
|310,575
|Per Ounce
|1,075,882
|1,026,978
|880,267
This sudden rally comes just a day after a notable dip. The driving force behind this surge appears to be the international market, where gold prices climbed by $44 per ounce to reach $4,616.
The global upswing has once again highlighted gold’s volatility and its appeal as a safe-haven asset during uncertain times.
Silver Rates in Pakistan
Silver prices also jumped a little and reached Rs7,821 per tola, adding further momentum to the precious metals market.