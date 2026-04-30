Gold, silver prices rebound in Pakistan: Check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold and silver prices in Pakistan rebounded on Thursday in line with upward trend in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed the price of 24-karat gold per tola has risen by Rs4,400, reaching Rs 483,962.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram of gold increased by Rs 3,772, taking it to Rs 414,919.

Silver also saw a modest rise, with the price per tola increasing by Rs55 to reach Rs7,821.

In the international market, gold prices climbed by $44 per ounce, bringing the total to $4,616 per ounce.

The upward trend in precious metal prices reflects continuing demand and global market fluctuations.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a massive decline on Thursday amid concerns over rising oil prices in international market due to the Middle East tensions.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 has recorded a decline of 4,346.91 points to reach 161,476.96 points, marking a negative change of 2.62 percent compared to previous close of 165,823.87 points.

Market analysts attributed the slide to fears that continued geopolitical instability could drive up global oil prices, increasing inflationary pressures in Pakistan and affecting corporate earnings.