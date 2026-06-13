Uae Mission Suspends Midday Work Hours In Karachi Amid Heatwave

KARACHI – United Arab Emirates Consul General Dr. Bakhit Atiq has directed the implementation of special measures to protect workers during the ongoing heatwave affecting the port city of Karachi.

In a statement, Dr. Atiq instructed that work be suspended between 12:30 pm and 3:00 pm to reduce workers’ exposure to extreme temperatures during the hottest part of the day.

He also called for the provision of shaded rest areas, clean drinking water and other necessary facilities to help safeguard workers from the effects of severe heat.

According to the consul general, ensuring the safety and well-being of workers during harsh weather conditions is both a humanitarian and moral responsibility.

Medical experts have advised the public to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, particularly between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., when temperatures are at their highest.

Health professionals recommend drinking plenty of water, staying in shaded areas and covering the head to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses, including heatstroke.

The Meteorological Department has also urged residents to remain indoors unless necessary and to increase their intake of water and other fluids during the period of extreme heat.