Mufti Abdul Qayyum Khan Hazarvi: Minhaj-ul-Quran scholar passes away

The deceased remained associated for around 38 years with the College of Sharia and Islamic Sciences under Minhaj-ul-Quran, where he served as a senior teacher and contributed significantly to Islamic scholarship and training.
His funeral prayer is scheduled to be offered after Maghrib prayer at central secretariat of Minhaj-ul-Quran. The prayer will be led by the Chairman of the Supreme Council, Professor Dr. Hassan Mohi-ud-Din Qadri.
After his demise, Sheikh-ul-Islam Dr. Muhammad Tahir-ul-Qadri expressed deep sorrow, remembering him as distinguished Islamic jurist, a master scholar, and a devoted personality who dedicated his entire life to serving Islam and education.
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