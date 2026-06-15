Mufti Abdul Qayyum Khan Hazarvi: Minhaj-ul-Quran scholar passes away

ISLAMABAD – Renowned Pakistani religious scholar and head of the Fatwa Department at Minhaj-ul-Quran, Mufti Abdul Qayyum Khan Hazarvi, has passed away, leaving a deep void in religious and academic circles. He was widely respected for his decades-long contribution to Islamic education, teaching, and jurisprudential research. The late scholar served all his life in Islamic education, and jurisprudential research. Over the course of his career, Mufti Hazarvi mentored thousands of students who are now serving in various religious and academic institutions both in Pakistan and abroad.

The deceased remained associated for around 38 years with the College of Sharia and Islamic Sciences under Minhaj-ul-Quran, where he served as a senior teacher and contributed significantly to Islamic scholarship and training.

His funeral prayer is scheduled to be offered after Maghrib prayer at central secretariat of Minhaj-ul-Quran. The prayer will be led by the Chairman of the Supreme Council, Professor Dr. Hassan Mohi-ud-Din Qadri.

After his demise, Sheikh-ul-Islam Dr. Muhammad Tahir-ul-Qadri expressed deep sorrow, remembering him as distinguished Islamic jurist, a master scholar, and a devoted personality who dedicated his entire life to serving Islam and education.