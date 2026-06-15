realme C100i officially on Sale for Rs34,999, offering Biggest 7000mAh Titan Battery in Segment

After highly successful launch and strong interest from consumers across Pakistan, realme has officially announced the first sale of the all-new realme C100i. Designed for users who prioritize long-lasting battery life, smooth performance, and dependable durability, the smartphone is now available nationwide in the 4GB+64GB variant for just PKR 34,999. Adding even greater value, the realme C100i is also the only smartphone in its segment under PKR 50,000 to offer a 24-month warranty, giving users extra confidence and long-term peace of mind with their purchase.

Largest 7000mAh Titan Battery in This Segment

The realme C100i enters the market with one clear mission: eliminating battery anxiety. Featuring the segment’s largest 7000mAh Titan Battery, the device is built to keep up with modern lifestyles that demand constant connectivity, entertainment, navigation, and productivity throughout the day. Whether users are streaming videos, chatting with friends, traveling, studying, or working, the realme C100i delivers the confidence to stay powered for longer without constantly reaching for a charger.

Beyond its impressive battery capacity, the device is equipped with realme’s 6-Year Battery Health technology, supporting over 1,600 charge cycles for reliable long-term performance. The addition of 6W reverse charging also transforms the smartphone into a portable power source, allowing users to charge accessories such as wireless earbuds and smartwatches whenever needed.

Built for Smooth Everyday Performance

The realme C100i delivers a smooth and enjoyable everyday experience through its 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display, powerful octa-core processor, and 48-Month Fluency certification. The display reaches up to 900 nits peak brightness, ensuring clear visibility even under bright sunlight. From scrolling through social media and watching videos to multitasking between apps, users can expect responsive and reliable performance throughout the day.

Durability You Can Depend On

Durability remains another standout feature of the device. Equipped with ArmorShell™ Protection, MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance, and IP64 dust and water resistance, the realme C100i is designed to handle the challenges of daily life with confidence. With up to 2-meter drop resistance and Wet Hand Touch 2.0 for reliable operation in rainy conditions, the smartphone is built to stay protected wherever life takes users.

Smarter Features, Better Connectivity

Running on realme UI based on Android 16, the realme C100i introduces intelligent features including AI Eraser, AI Clear Face, AI Image Matting, AI Outdoor Mode, and Mini Capsule, bringing smarter usability and enhanced creativity to everyday users.

The device also features AI Netpilot technology, which optimizes network performance in weak-signal environments such as villages, mountainous regions, crowded neighborhoods, and underground parking areas. For entertainment lovers, the 300% UltraBoom Speaker delivers loud, clear audio that remains easy to hear even in noisy outdoor environments.

Exceptional Value with Long-Term Peace of Mind

Despite its massive 7000mAh battery, the realme C100i maintains a slim 8.38mm design and comes in Dawn Purple and Dusk Gray. It is also the only smartphone in its segment under PKR 50,000 to offer a 24-month warranty, making it a reliable choice for users seeking long-lasting performance, durability, and value.

The realme C100i is now available nationwide at authorized realme stores and retail partners across Pakistan in the 4GB+64GB variant for PKR 34,999.