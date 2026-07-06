TECNO powers Pakistani Smartphones with Free 2TB Google AI Plus Storage

TECNO partnered with Google AI Plus to deliver an exciting value-added experience for its customers. Eligible TECNO smartphone users can now enjoy three months of Google AI Plus at no additional cost, including 2TB of cloud storage and a suite of advanced AI-powered features, helping users save up to PKR 2,000 per month for three months.

The initiative shows TECNO’s commitment to making premium technology more accessible while enhancing the everyday smartphone experience for consumers across Pakistan.

At the center of this experience is the TECNO SPARK 50, a smartphone designed to meet the demands of today’s connected lifestyle. Equipped with a 50MP AI camera, a 120Hz smooth display, a 5000mAh battery, generous memory and storage, and dependable performance, the SPARK 50 enables users to capture memories, enjoy immersive entertainment, and stay productive throughout the day. The addition of Google AI Plus further strengthens its position as a complete and intelligent smartphone solution.

As smartphones increasingly serve as cameras, workstations, entertainment hubs, and personal archives, users often struggle with managing growing collections of photos, videos, documents, and social media content. With standard cloud storage no longer sufficient for many consumers, TECNO’s partnership with Google AI Plus offers a timely solution by expanding cloud storage to 2TB, allowing users to securely store hundreds of thousands of photos, thousands of videos, and countless important files.

The generous cloud storage also enables automatic backups and seamless synchronization across compatible devices, ensuring that valuable memories and important documents remain protected even if a smartphone is lost, damaged, or replaced. Users can conveniently access their files from compatible devices, making it easier to work remotely, continue university projects, retrieve important presentations while traveling, or revisit cherished memories anytime.

Beyond storage, Google AI Plus introduces a powerful suite of intelligent features designed to improve both productivity and creativity. Gemini AI Plus helps users accomplish everyday tasks more efficiently, while AI-powered photo editing allows images to be enhanced using simple natural language prompts. The Ask Photos feature intelligently searches photo libraries by understanding image content, making it faster and easier to locate memorable moments without endless scrolling. Google’s AI tools also support image creation, video generation, and idea development, empowering users with advanced creative capabilities.

Recognizing the increasing demand for smarter digital experiences, TECNO is bringing these premium AI services to consumers in Pakistan through eligible smartphones launched from December 2025 onwards. By combining generous cloud storage with practical AI-powered tools, TECNO is creating a seamless ecosystem that helps users manage their digital lives with greater convenience and confidence.

With the SPARK 50’s reliable hardware, free access to Google AI Plus, and 2TB of cloud storage, TECNO is delivering exceptional value while redefining the modern smartphone experience. The initiative not only eliminates storage concerns but also unlocks intelligent features that make everyday tasks faster, smarter, and more intuitive, reinforcing TECNO’s vision of bringing innovative technology within reach of more consumers.