TECNO Pakistan launches Exclusive 3-Month Google AI Plus Offer for Pakistanis

LAHORE – TECNO, the AI-driven technology brand, has announced a new offer for customers in Pakistan, allowing users to enjoy three months of Google AI Plus at no additional cost with the purchase of eligible TECNO smartphones. The initiative gives users access to Google’s advanced AI capabilities along with 2TB of cloud storage, helping them work smarter, create content more efficiently and manage their digital lives with greater confidence.

As demand for AI-powered mobile experiences continues to grow across Pakistan, TECNO is making premium AI technology more accessible through its collaboration with Google. Under the offer, eligible users can experience Google’s premium AI tools and cloud services without paying for a subscription during the first three months, bringing greater productivity, creativity and convenience to everyday smartphone use.

One of the biggest highlights of the Google AI Plus offer is 2TB of cloud storage, a significant upgrade from the standard 15GB available with a regular Google Account. The expanded storage provides approximately 136 times more capacity, allowing users to securely back up and access photos, videos, documents and other important files seamlessly across compatible devices.

In addition to enhanced cloud storage, the subscription unlocks a wide range of advanced AI-powered features. Gemini AI Plus helps users simplify everyday tasks through intelligent assistance, while AI-powered photo editing enables images to be transformed using natural language prompts. Users also gain access to Ask Photos, making it easier to search, organise and rediscover memories. Furthermore, Google’s AI tools support the creation of images, videos, ideas and other creative content with greater ease and efficiency.

The offer also delivers significant financial value. Eligible users can save up to PKR 2,000 per month over the three-month trial period while enjoying Google’s premium AI services at no additional cost.

The Google AI Plus trial complements TECNO AI’s expanding ecosystem of practical AI features, reinforcing the company’s commitment to making intelligent technology accessible to a wider audience. Combined with TECNO smartphones’ powerful performance, immersive displays, long-lasting batteries and advanced camera systems, the offer is designed to deliver an even smarter and more capable smartphone experience.

The promotion is available on eligible TECNO smartphones purchased through authorised channels in Pakistan. Devices launched from December 2025 onwards qualify for the offer, while additional eligible models will be included in future product launches.

Eligible users can redeem the Google AI Plus trial through either the Gemini or Google One app by following the on-screen instructions. A qualifying payment method is required during registration. Users may cancel the subscription at any time before the trial period ends. After the three-month complimentary period expires, the subscription will automatically renew at the applicable local monthly rate unless cancelled.

The collaboration reflects the shared commitment of TECNO and Google to bringing the latest AI innovations to consumers in Pakistan, enabling more people to benefit from intelligent technology and advanced AI-powered experiences in their everyday lives.