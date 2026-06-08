realme C100i debuts in Pakistan with 7000mAh Titan Battery, 24-Month Warranty Protection

realme, Pakistan’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has officially launched the all-new realme C100i. Priced at just PKR 34,999 (4GB+64GB), this smartphone is built for the real everyday heroes. Whether you are a student navigating back-to-back classes or a hardworking individual putting in long shifts, the realme C100i is designed to keep up with your busy hustling life. And when it is finally time to step out of the heat, sit back, and take a well-deserved break to enjoy life, this phone ensures your entertainment never stops.

The Segment’s ONLY 7000mAh Titan Battery

When you are working outdoors or commuting in the summer heat, the last thing you want is to hunt for a power outlet. At the heart of the realme C100i is its massive 7000mAh Titan Battery, making it the only smartphone in its price segment to offer this level of power.

It delivers up to 21 hours of YouTube streaming, 24.4 hours of WhatsApp usage, and over 53 hours of voice calls. This means after a long day of hard work, you can confidently enjoy your hot weather break, watching movies, playing games, or calling family, without ever worrying about a dead battery. It also features 15W Fast Charging and 6W Reverse Charging, backed by realme’s 6-Year Battery Health technology for years of dependable use.

The Segment’s ONLY 24-Month Warranty & Military-Grade Durability

Built to handle the rough edges of daily life, the realme C100i features ArmorShell™ Protection. It has passed military-grade shock resistance testing, surviving drops from up to 2 meters. Whether it accidentally slips from your pocket on a crowded bus or at a busy job site, the C100i can take the hit. Because of this rugged durability, it is the only smartphone in its segment to offer a full 24-Month Warranty, giving hardworking users absolute peace of mind for their investment.

It is also equipped with IP64 dust and water resistance. Sweaty hands from the hot weather? The Wet Hand Touch 2.0 feature ensures accurate screen response even when your hands are wet, while a built-in speaker-cleaning function helps eject dust using sound waves.

Smooth 120Hz Display & Everyday Performance

The realme C100i is engineered to provide a consistently smooth experience across work, study, and entertainment. Equipped with a powerful octa-core chipset (AnTuTu score of 397,383), the smartphone easily handles daily multitasking. For those hustling outdoors, the 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display reaches up to 900 nits peak brightness, ensuring you can read messages and navigate clearly even under the glaring summer sun. Backed by realme’s 48-Month Fluency certification, the C100i is optimized to stay fast and responsive over extended periods of use.

Intelligent AI Features & Sleek Design

Running on realme UI based on Android 16, the realme C100i introduces practical AI tools like AI Eraser and AI Clear Face to easily improve photos. Connectivity is enhanced through AI Netpilot technology, which stabilizes signal strength in challenging environments such as workshops, underground parking structures, or remote neighborhoods. For your daily breaks, the 300% UltraBoom Speaker delivers powerful, clear audio to enjoy your favorite music.

Despite housing a massive 7000mAh battery, the device maintains a slim profile (8.38mm) and a comfortable weight (208g). Available in Dawn Purple and Dusk Gray, it is practical, durable, and stylish.

Power That Keeps You Moving

With its combination of the segment’s only 7000mAh battery, an exclusive 24-month warranty, a high-brightness 120Hz display, and military-grade durability, the realme C100i offers unbeatable value. It is the perfect companion to power through your daily hustle and make the most out of your everyday breaks.