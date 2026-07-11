CM Maryam Nawaz’s ‘Mera Pyara Virtual Center’ crowned global E-Governance Champion at WSIS

GENEVA – Pakistan earned international recognition as two flagship digital governance initiatives launched under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s government received top honors at the UN-backed World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) in Geneva.

The initiative launched under the vision of Punjab CM was named Global Champion in the E-Governance category, while the Virtual Women Police Station also earned a distinguished international award during the summit organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Another Historic Global Achievement for Pakistan The Punjab Safe Cities Authority has achieved international recognition as its projects “Mera Pyara Virtual Centre for Child Safety” and “Virtual Women Police Station” received global appreciation at the WSIS Forum 2026.… pic.twitter.com/jvLrSHJRVg — Punjab Safe Cities Authority (@PSCAsafecities) July 11, 2026

The awards were presented after an international evaluation of innovative digital governance and public service initiatives from around the world. Punjab’s projects stood out for leveraging advanced technology to deliver faster, more efficient, and citizen-centric services.

Representing Pakistan at the ceremony, Punjab Safe Cities Authority Chief Operating Officer Muntansir Feroz received both awards, highlighting Pakistan’s growing prominence in digital governance and modern policing on the global stage.

According to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, the Mera Pyara Virtual Center has processed more than 158,000 public service cases since its launch. The platform has also played a critical humanitarian role by helping reunite over 80,000 missing children and individuals with their families through technology-enabled coordination and rapid response mechanisms.

Officials said the initiative integrates digital connectivity, real-time communication, and an efficient response system to improve access to public services while reducing delays in citizen assistance.

Virtual Women Police Station, another award-winning initiative, has transformed access to law enforcement for women by enabling them to file complaints, contact police, and seek legal assistance remotely from the safety of their homes. Authorities say the platform has significantly improved women’s access to justice by removing barriers associated with traditional reporting mechanisms.

The dual recognition at one of the world’s most prominent digital governance forums is being viewed as a landmark achievement for both the Punjab Safe Cities Authority and Pakistan. The awards underscore the country’s growing ability to harness cutting-edge technology to strengthen governance, modernize policing, and enhance public service delivery, placing Pakistan among leading innovators in digital government on the international stage.