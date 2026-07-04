Instagram accused of running Ads promoting Child Sexual Abuse material

LONDON/NEW DELHI – Some Instagram content turned into disturbing online network. An investigation found that paid advertisements on platform allegedly directed users to Telegram channels selling child sexual abuse material for as little as $1, raising questions about effectiveness of Instagram’s ad moderation system and Meta’s safeguards against illegal content.

An investigation carried out by BBC triggered concern as Meta-owned Instagram approved and displayed paid advertisements promoting child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in India, directing users to Telegram channels where the illegal content was allegedly sold for as little as 99 Indian rupees (around $1).

The investigation raises serious questions over Meta’s advertising moderation system, which is designed to review every paid advertisement before it appears on Instagram.

Investigators discovered nearly 30 paid Instagram advertisements containing terms such as “rape video” and “child video,” with embedded links redirecting users to Telegram channels allegedly selling child sexual abuse material. The report said users could allegedly purchase the content for approximately one dollar.

Instagram remained online after the platform concluded that it did not violate Community Standards. The social media giant begin removing advertisements, disabling accounts and blocking related URLs.

To test Instagram’s recommendation system, BBC journalists created a new Instagram account in India. Initially, the account followed just 10 creators posting lifestyle content featuring mildly suggestive imagery. Within days, Instagram allegedly began displaying advertisements offering explicit video calls and adult pornography.

Soon afterwards, according to the investigation, the account was shown advertisements allegedly depicting children in sexual situations, each containing Telegram links offering access to more explicit material.

Among the advertisements documented by investigators were a paid advertisement allegedly showing two children, believed to be around 12 years old, engaged in sexual activity. Another advertisement depicting a 52-year-old man embracing a 12-year-old girl, accompanied by the message “Click to see more” and a Telegram channel link and an advertisement showing a crying young girl with text implying she had been sexually abused.

It also reported one such advertisement to Instagram, only to receive a response 24 hours later stating that the content did not breach the platform’s policies.

Meta claimed it had removed numerous advertisements, suspended accounts responsible for posting them and blocked additional links promoting similar content. The company acknowledged limitations in its moderation systems. Insta insisted that child exploitation remains one of its highest priorities and rejected suggestions that it knowingly approved or promoted such advertisements.

After being notified, Telegram shut down one of the channels, displaying a notice saying it violated the platform’s Terms of Service. However, investigators reported that another channel continued advertising new material despite the complaint.

He warned that if the findings are accurate, India’s Supreme Court could take suo motu notice of the matter and direct authorities to initiate legal proceedings against social media platforms.

Lokur said platforms cannot ignore their responsibility when illegal content is allegedly monetised through paid advertisements.

The report further said India received 1.9 million reports relating to child sexual abuse material through the NCMEC CyberTipline during 2025, second only to the US with Instagram and Facebook generate largest number of alerts received by Indian investigators, although she noted this could reflect stronger detection capabilities rather than greater prevalence.