Iran-Oman talks underway under shadow of fresh US Attacks, Hormuz Tensions

MUSCAT – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is in Oman for high-level talks with Omani officials as regional tensions continue to simmer after recent hostilities between Washington and Tehran.

Araghchi’s visit is part of ongoing bilateral consultations between Tehran and Muscat, with discussions expected to focus on the regional security situation, particularly developments concerning the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Both sides are expected to hold talks on establishing an appropriate mechanism to ensure the safe passage of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The discussions will reportedly take place under Article Five of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, which provides a framework for consultations on maritime navigation and regional cooperation.

The diplomatic engagement comes at a sensitive time, following recent exchanges of attacks between Iran and the United States that have heightened concerns over stability in the Gulf and the security of one of the world’s busiest energy shipping routes.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Qatari negotiators has also arrived in Iran in a renewed effort to facilitate the resumption of dialogue between Tehran and Washington. The delegation is expected to explore avenues for easing tensions and encouraging both sides to return to diplomatic negotiations amid ongoing regional uncertainty.