Qatar rushes to Tehran in New Diplomatic Push to cool down US-Iran standoff

TEHRAN – US-Iran tensions continue amid flare in Hormuz and US attacks on key Iranian cities, and now fresh diplomatic efforts are unfolding behind the scenes as Qatar moves to prevent another escalation between arch-rivals.

The meetings are being held in coordination with Washington and are focused on implementing existing US-Iran MoU while resolving the disputes that triggered the latest standoff between the two countries. Among the central issues is the long-running disagreement over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

Doha urged both Washington and Tehran to honour their commitments under the memorandum and continue negotiations rather than risk a return to open confrontation.

Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said he discussed the situation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty during a phone call. In a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed stressed that safeguarding freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is essential for maintaining regional security and protecting global trade.

Even as diplomacy gathers momentum, US is keeping military posture intact along with diplomatic push, using limited strikes followed by operational pauses to avoid wider conflict while leaving room for negotiations to advance.

Pentagon continues to maintain list of potential targets as strategic leverage, while multiple officials confirmed that preparations for possible military action remained in place on Friday night should the situation deteriorate. For now, however, diplomatic efforts are being given priority.

The geopolitical uncertainty is also raising fresh concerns over global energy security. Experts said renewed hostilities between two sides could prolong ongoing energy crisis and derail hopes of a sustained recovery in global oil markets.