Iran plotting assassination of Trump, Israel tells US amid ongoing Middle East tensions

US media outlets have reported that Israel recently shared new intelligence information with Washington regarding an alleged and specific Iranian plan to target US President Donald Trump.

According to CNN, citing informed sources, US officials have received various reports for a long time about potential threats against President Trump. However, the latest information reportedly provided by Israel relates to a new and specific alleged plan.

The development can heightened the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran.

The Wall Street Journal also reported, citing unnamed sources, that Israeli intelligence informed the United States about a newly identified alleged threat against Trump.

The reports have emerged amid renewed military tensions between Iran and the United States, increasing concerns of a wider confrontation in the region. Speculation has also surrounded Trump’s use of a different aircraft for his departure from Türkiye following the NATO summit.

The Iranian government has not issued an immediate official response to the reports.

Iran has previously blamed Trump for the killing of senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020, during Trump’s first presidential term. Tehran has repeatedly spoken about taking retaliatory action since then.

Meanwhile, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Wednesday that he was aware he was included on various potential target lists.

“They want to target the leader of the United States, which is me,” Trump said, according to reports, adding that he had seen references indicating he was on such lists.

The US government has not officially confirmed the reports regarding Israeli intelligence, and the claims have not been independently verified by other sources.