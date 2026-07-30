AJK Assembly moves against Khawaja Asif over ‘Anti-Pakistan’ remarks as clashes continue

MUZAFFARABAD – Azad Kashmir witnessed political and security turmoil as fresh clashes erupted in Rawalakot, and now Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly is preparing to debate a resolution against Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and political leaders traded accusations over one of the region’s most volatile protest movements in recent years.

The latest unrest comes after violent confrontations involving the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), leaving tensions high across several parts of the region.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan tabled a resolution in AJK Legislative Assembly condemning statements made by Khawaja Asif and other federal ministers over the ongoing unrest. The resolution, expected to be voted on Thursday, urges Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of what lawmakers describe as Provocative remarks that have further intensified the crisis.

The resolution calls for an immediate halt to all operations in Rawalakot until an independent Truth and Reconciliation Commission is established to investigate the recent violence and determine responsibility. It warns that urgent steps are needed to prevent further bloodshed.

The controversy intensified after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif called the protesters “anti-Pakistan” while speaking to journalists outside Parliament House in Islamabad. Asif argued that individuals challenging the state’s authority should be viewed as enemies of Pakistan. His remarks triggered sharp reaction in Muzaffarabad, where lawmakers accused the federal minister of alienating the people of Rawalakot and worsening an already fragile situation. The Assembly resolution argues that such statements have only escalated tensions instead of helping restore calm.

Despite speculation that protesters would resume their planned long march toward Muzaffarabad, officials said the march has not restarted. However, the situation in Rawalakot remained volatile on Thursday after fresh exchanges of gunfire reportedly broke out between JAAC members and security personnel. According to district officials, clashes resumed early in the morning after a brief lull overnight.

AJK Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore accused protesters of attempting to create widespread instability by marching toward Muzaffarabad during the Assembly election process. He alleged that demonstrators were equipped with sophisticated weapons and had targeted security personnel as part of what he described as a coordinated conspiracy.

Leader of the Opposition in Pakistan’s National Assembly Mahmood Khan Achakzai criticized the use of force against JAAC protesters, urging Pakistanis to stand with the people of Kashmir.

He said his alliance, Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ayeen Pakistan, along with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), had attempted to help reduce tensions but claimed they were prevented from entering the region.

The current unrest stems from the Joint Awami Action Committee’s campaign against the 12 Legislative Assembly seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees. Since June 9, banned JAAC organized demonstrations and a long march demanding the abolition of the refugee quota, arguing that the decades-old arrangement no longer represents the aspirations of the people living in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.