Eight killed after roof collapse in Lahore’s Baghbanpura area

LAHORE – Eight people were killed and several others injured after a roof collapsed near Kotli Pir Abdul Rehman in Baghbanpura area of Lahore.

Those lost their lives in the incident included 60-year-old Shahida, 52-year-old Samina, 50-year-old Shahid, 40-year-old Sabir, 25-year-old Mujahid, 14-year-old Sehr, and 7-year-old Hamad.

Officials said six bodies were recovered from the site, while two women later died during treatment at Services Hospital.

The injured included 19-year-old Sania, 30-year-old Nasir, and 35-year-old Zahid, who were provided medical assistance.

Rescue teams have completed relief operations, while an investigation into the cause of the roof collapse is underway. Authorities are working to determine the circumstances that led to the tragic incident.

Last month, fourteen children have lost their lives after the roof of a building collapsed at a private tuition centre in Kahna, a suburb of Lahore, according to officials.

Rescue teams recovered the victims from the debris following the collapse. Officials said several of those affected were young children, including some under the age of 10. The incident has raised concerns over building safety, while authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse.