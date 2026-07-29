British-Pakistani businessman Shafiq Akbar announces online property verification service for overseas Pakistanis

MANCHESTER – British-Pakistani entrepreneur and IMARAT Group Chairman Shafiq Akbar has announced that an online property verification service will be introduced in Pakistan next month to help protect overseas Pakistanis from property fraud and improve confidence in the real estate sector.

Speaking at an investment event in Manchester, Akbar said a large number of overseas Pakistanis are interested in investing in the country, whether for purchasing homes, setting up a base or building long-term wealth. However, he added that concerns over fraud and uncertainty about property ownership remain major barriers.

He said overseas investors need assurance that their investments will remain secure and that commitments made to them will be honoured.

“It is our responsibility, as Pakistanis, along with the government and private sector, to ensure their investments are protected,” Akbar said.

The IMARAT chairman said the upcoming online platform would allow overseas buyers to verify property records remotely before making investment decisions. Pakistanis living abroad, including those in the UK, will be able to check whether a property has legal, ownership or other related issues before completing a transaction.

He said the initiative would bring greater transparency to the property market and reduce the risks associated with fraudulent deals that have discouraged overseas investment.

Discussing Pakistan’s economic potential, Akbar said the country offers significant growth opportunities compared with more developed markets. He highlighted Islamabad’s rapid infrastructure expansion over the past decade, including new roads, underpasses, motorways, airport improvements and other development projects.

According to Akbar, Pakistan’s growing population, expanding infrastructure and emerging economy provide strong opportunities for long-term investment.

He also called on the government to strengthen legal protections for overseas investors and create a safer environment for those looking to invest in Pakistan.

Further details about the online verification service, including its regulatory framework, implementation process and the organisations involved in maintaining property records, have not yet been announced.