Roof Collapse Leaves 10 Dead in Lahore’s Baghbanpura as Monsoon Rains Trigger alarm

LAHORE – Punjab’s relentless monsoon rains turned deadly as a three-storey residential building collapsed in Lahore’s Baghbanpura area, killing at least 10 people while several others trapped under the rubble, as rescuers continued operation to search for survivors amid rain.

The tragic incident occurred in Muhammad Din Colony, where the roof of the building suddenly caved in, reducing the structure to a heap of debris. Police confirmed that rescue workers had recovered the bodies of 10 victims, while six injured people were pulled alive from the rubble and shifted to various hospitals for treatment.

لاہور: تین منزلہ گھر کی چھتیں گر گئیں، 2 طالب علم سمیت خاتون جاں بحق، ریسکیو آپریشن جاری کوٹلی پیر عبدالرحمن، باغبانپورہ میں ایک تین منزلہ گھر کی چھتیں گرنے سے افسوسناک حادثہ پیش آیا۔14 افراد ملبے تلے دب گئیں یا اللہ ہم بے بسوں پہ رحم فرما pic.twitter.com/vYCHpxrZqZ — sheikh saira sahiba (@ChotiSheikhni) July 30, 2026

Rescue officials said the rescue operation remained underway amid fears that more people could still be trapped. More than 40 Rescue 1122 personnel, assisted by 10 emergency vehicles, were deployed to clear the debris and search for survivors.

Authorities revealed that three families were living in the three-storey house at the time of the collapse. Preliminary findings suggest the roof had been constructed using mud and T-iron girders, making it particularly vulnerable after days of torrential rainfall.

The latest tragedy comes as Punjab continues to battle widespread destruction caused by heavy monsoon showers. In Lahore alone, several roof collapse incidents have already been reported in Shalimar Road, Shadab Colony, and Kahna, raising fresh concerns over the safety of aging and poorly constructed buildings during the rainy season.

In Faisalabad’s Taliyanwala, another roof collapsed after rainwater accumulated on top of the structure, killing two young brothers. Rescue officials identified the deceased children as six-month-old Rizwan and six-year-old Muhammad Subhan. Their father Idrees, mother Rizwana, and another child, six-year-old Muhammad Ahmed, were injured and shifted to hospital for treatment.

With two incidents claiming at least 12 lives, it renewed calls for stricter building safety inspections and preventive measures before further loss of life occurs.