20 children trapped after roof collapses at tuition centre in Lahore’s Kahna area

LAHORE – At least 20 children were trapped after the roof of a house being used as a tuition centre collapsed in the Kahna area on Tuesday.

Rescue teams have so far pulled seven children from the rubble.

According to reports, the incident occurred in a rural locality of Kahna, where a private tuition class was being held inside a house. Around 20 children were attending the lesson when the roof, constructed with T-R girders, suddenly collapsed.

Residents immediately alerted emergency services, prompting police and rescue teams to rush to the scene. Local volunteers also joined the rescue operation, while efforts remain underway to locate the remaining children trapped beneath the debris.

Rescue officials said the children who were pulled out were struggling to breathe due to dust and debris. Emergency workers cleared mud from their mouths and noses to restore their breathing before shifting them to hospital for medical treatment.