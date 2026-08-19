Pakistan condemns Israeli attack on Syria’s Abu al-Duhur Airbase

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemned the unprovoked attack carried out by Israeli occupation forces on Abu al-Duhur Airbase in Idlib, Syria.

Such provocative actions constitute a flagrant violation of the international law, and have the potential to further undermine regional peace and stability, Foreign Office said in statement on Wednesday.

Pakistan expresses its unwavering solidarity with the brotherly people of Syria, and reiterates its full support for the sovereignty, and territorial integrity as well as peace and prosperity of Syrian Arab Republic.

Pakistan also calls on the international community to play its role in ending repeated violations of the international law by the Israeli occupation forces, and to hold it accountable for its destabilizing actions in the region.