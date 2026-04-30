Gold, Silver Price in Pakistan Today – April 30, 2026 (18, 22, 24 Karat Gold Rates)

KARACHI – Big drop in Gold Prices as per tola rate dropped to Rs479,562, while the price of 10 grams also took a heavy hit, dropping Rs4,715 to reach Rs411,147 on April 29, 2026.
Gold Prices in Pakistan
|Category
|Unit
|Latest Price
|Gold (Pakistan)
|Per Tola
|Rs479,562
|Gold (Pakistan)
|10 Grams
|Rs411,147
|Gold (International)
|Per Ounce
|$4,572
22Karat Gold Prices
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|440,455
|420,438
|360,375
|Per 1 Gram
|37,763
|36,047
|30,897
|Per 10 Gram
|377,627
|360,465
|308,970
|Per Ounce
|1,070,313
|1,021,663
|875,711
Silver Rates in Pakistan
Silver prices mirrored the bearish trend. In the local market, the per tola rate slipped by Rs345, closing at Rs7,766 — further highlighting the widespread pressure on precious metals.
However, while gold and silver struggled, global oil markets painted a completely different picture. Brent crude surged past the $110 per barrel mark, hitting its highest level in weeks. The sharp rise is being fueled by escalating geopolitical tensions and stalled negotiations between the United States and Iran, particularly over the critical Strait of Hormuz and nuclear-related disputes.