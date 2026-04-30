Gold, Silver Price in Pakistan Today – April 30, 2026 (18, 22, 24 Karat Gold Rates)

KARACHI – Big drop in Gold Prices as per tola rate dropped to Rs479,562, while the price of 10 grams also took a heavy hit, dropping Rs4,715 to reach Rs411,147 on April 29, 2026.

Gold Prices in Pakistan

Category Unit Latest Price Gold (Pakistan) Per Tola Rs479,562 Gold (Pakistan) 10 Grams Rs411,147 Gold (International) Per Ounce $4,572

22Karat Gold Prices

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 440,455 420,438 360,375 Per 1 Gram 37,763 36,047 30,897 Per 10 Gram 377,627 360,465 308,970 Per Ounce 1,070,313 1,021,663 875,711

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Silver prices mirrored the bearish trend. In the local market, the per tola rate slipped by Rs345, closing at Rs7,766 — further highlighting the widespread pressure on precious metals.

However, while gold and silver struggled, global oil markets painted a completely different picture. Brent crude surged past the $110 per barrel mark, hitting its highest level in weeks. The sharp rise is being fueled by escalating geopolitical tensions and stalled negotiations between the United States and Iran, particularly over the critical Strait of Hormuz and nuclear-related disputes.