Gold Prices drop nearly Rs10,000 Per Tola in Pakistan amid Global Slide

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan declined sharply on Thursday amid fall in the international bullion market. The price of gold per tola decreased by Rs9,720, bringing it down to Rs432,716 in the local market. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs8,748, settling at Rs369,422.
Gold Rates Today
|Category
|Previous / Change
|New Rate
|Gold (Per Tola – Pakistan)
|↓ Rs9,720
|Rs432,716
|Gold (10 Grams – Pakistan)
|↓ Rs8,748
|Rs369,422
|Gold (International – Per Ounce)
|↓ $97
|$4,102 (incl. $20 premium)
|Silver (Per Tola – Pakistan)
|↓ Rs40
|Rs6,889
This comes after a previous session of heavy losses, when gold per tola had fallen by Rs12,627, closing at Rs442,436 on Wednesday.
In the global market, gold prices also moved lower by $97 per ounce, reaching $4,102 per ounce, which includes a $20 premium.
Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded a decline in the domestic market, falling by Rs40 per tola to Rs6,889. The overall trend shows continued volatility in the international bullion market, which is directly influencing local prices in Pakistan.
Gold, Silver Price in Pakistan Today – 18, 21, 24 Karat Per Tola Gold Rates – 11 June 2026