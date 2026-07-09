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Gold Price jumps to Rs433,836 Per Tola in Pakistan after back to back losses

By News Desk
2:53 pm | Jul 9, 2026
Gold Price Increases By Rs800 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan rebounded on Thursday, recovering from consecutive losses as stronger international bullion prices lifted the domestic market to Rs433,836 per tola.

On July 9, the price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs3,600 per tola, taking the domestic rate to Rs433,836. The price of 10 grams of gold also rose by Rs3,086, reaching Rs371,944. On Wednesday, the price of gold had fallen by Rs4,700 per tola, closing at Rs430,236.

Gold/Silver New  Price
24-Karat Gold (Per Tola) Rs433,836
24-Karat Gold (10 Grams) Rs371,944
International Gold (Per Ounce) $4,113
Silver (Per Tola) Rs6,421

In global market, bullion moved higher, with the metal gaining $36 per ounce to reach $4,113 per ounce, including a $20 premium. The rise in global bullion prices contributed to the upward trend in Pakistan’s domestic market.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable despite the rally in gold. The domestic price of silver held steady at Rs6,421 per tola, showing no change from the previous trading session.

Market analysts say domestic gold prices generally follow movements in international bullion markets, while fluctuations in the exchange rate can also influence local rates. Investors continue to monitor global economic developments and market sentiment, which remain key drivers of precious metal prices.

Gold Price in Pakistan drops to Rs430,000 amid global dip

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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