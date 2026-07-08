Gold Price in Pakistan drops to Rs430,000 amid global dip

KARACHI – Gold buyers got an opportunity to purchase bullion as prices in Pakistan dropped to around Rs4.30 Lac amid tweaks in international markets.

On Wednesday, Gold prices in Pakistan advanced losses, and Per Tola of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs4,700 per tola to Rs430,236, while the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs4,029 to settle at Rs368,858.

New Gold Prices

Gold/Silver Old Price Price Cut Change Gold (Per Tola) Rs434,963 Rs430,236 -Rs4,700 Gold (10 Grams) Rs372,887 Rs368,858 -Rs4,029 International Gold (Per Ounce) $4,125 $4,078 -$47 Silver (Per Tola) Rs6,559 Rs6,421 -Rs138

The latest decline follows losses recorded a day earlier. On Tuesday, the price of gold per tola had decreased by Rs2,500, closing at Rs434,963.

The downward trend in the local market mirrored developments in the international bullion market, where gold prices fell by $47 per ounce. The global rate settled at $4,078 per ounce, a figure that includes a premium of $20.

Silver prices also moved lower on Wednesday. The price of silver declined by Rs138 per tola, with the domestic rate settling at Rs6,421 per tola.

Analysts say fluctuations in Pakistan’s gold market generally reflect movements in international bullion prices, along with changes in the exchange rate and local market demand.