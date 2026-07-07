Gold Price drops below Rs435,000 in Pakistan after 4th straight dip

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan plunged for fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, with rate of 24-karat gold dropping below Rs435,000 per tola. The decline comes amid negative trends in global bullion markets and profit-taking by investors, offering temporary relief to local buyers after last week’s sharp rally.

On Tuesday, the price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs2,500 per tola to Rs434,936. The rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs2,143 to Rs372,887.

Gold Prices Today

Gold/Silver New Price Change 24-karat Gold (per tola) Rs434,936 -Rs2,500 24-karat Gold (10 grams) Rs372,887 -Rs2,143 22-karat Gold (10 grams) Rs341,825 —Rs1,300 24-karat Silver (per tola) Rs6,559 -Rs120 Silver (10 grams) Rs5,623 -Rs103 International Gold (per ounce) $4,125 -$25 International Silver (per ounce) $60.80 -$1.20

Silver prices also moved lower in the domestic market. The price of 24-karat silver declined by Rs120 per tola to Rs6,559, while the rate for 10 grams dropped by Rs103 to Rs5,623.

The downward trend in local bullion prices followed losses in the international market, where gold fell by $25 to $4,125 per ounce. Silver also declined, shedding $1.20 to trade at $60.80 per ounce.

Market analysts said the recent correction was primarily driven by profit-taking after gold reached elevated levels in previous sessions. They added that speculative buying has also eased, contributing to the decline in prices.

Despite the four-day downward trend, analysts noted that gold continues to trade at historically high levels compared with previous months, reflecting persistent global economic uncertainty and sustained demand for safe-haven assets.