Sindh declares July 29 public holiday for Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Urs

KARACHI – The Sindh government has declared July 29 a public holiday across the province to mark the annual Urs of renowned Sufi saint Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai (RA).

According to an official notification, all provincial government offices and semi-government institutions will remain closed on the occasion.

The notification further stated that autonomous bodies, local councils, and educational institutions across Sindh will also remain closed on July 29.

The annual Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai is observed with great religious devotion on the 14th of Safar each year. The main celebrations are held in Bhit Shah, where three-day religious and cultural festivities take place.