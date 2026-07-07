Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold, Silver Price – 7 July 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved lower, tracking losses in international bullion market, hovering at Rs4.37Lac per tola.

On Monday, the price of 24-karat gold per opened at Rs437,436. Likewise, the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs2,058 to settle at Rs375,030.

Gold Rates Today

Gold New Price Gold (24K) per tola Rs437,436 Gold (24K) per 10 grams Rs375,030 Silver per tola Rs6,679

The latest decline comes a day after the domestic gold market witnessed a sharp rally. On Friday, the price of gold had surged by Rs12,200 per tola, reaching Rs440,936.

In the international market, gold prices also came under pressure, with the price of the precious metal falling by $24 per ounce to $4,150, including a premium of $20.

Silver prices followed the same downward trend in the local market. The price of silver per tola declined by Rs48, settling at Rs6,679.

Gold prices in Pakistan generally fluctuate in line with movements in international bullion markets, alongside changes in the rupee-dollar exchange rate and domestic market demand. Saturday’s decline reflects the impact of softer global prices on the local precious metals market.