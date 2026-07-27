US lawmakers meet Field Marshal Asim Munir to discuss defence, economic cooperation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Two members of the United States House of Representatives, Ryan Keith Zinke and Michael James, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces of Pakistan, at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

According to the military’s media wing, the meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, regional security, bilateral defence cooperation, and opportunities to enhance economic collaboration and shared prosperity.

Field Marshal Munir highlighted Pakistan’s vast economic potential, stressing that sustainable regional stability is closely linked to economic growth, expanded trade, and greater connectivity. He also outlined Pakistan’s ongoing structural reforms aimed at creating a business-friendly environment and attracting foreign investment.

The visiting US lawmakers acknowledged Pakistan’s important role in promoting regional stability and economic resilience. Drawing on their professional experience, both sides also discussed opportunities to expand bilateral economic engagement, strengthen private sector partnerships, and increase trade between the two countries.

The delegation thanked the military leadership for its warm hospitality and expressed a shared commitment to deepening economic, commercial, and institutional ties between the United States and Pakistan, the ISPR added.