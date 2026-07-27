General Aamer Raza assumes command as National Strategic Command chief

RAWALPINDI – General Syed Aamer Raza, HI (M), Sitara-e-Basalat (S Bt), was presented a Guard of Honour after assuming command as Commander of the National Strategic Command, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

According to the military’s media wing, the newly appointed commander laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha to pay tribute to the martyrs.

Later, General Aamer Raza called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, Field Marshal Munir congratulated the general officer on assuming command of the National Strategic Command, the ISPR added.