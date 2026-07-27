Bilawal accuses PML-N candidate over killing of PPP worker during AJK polls

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the family of slain party worker Mukhtar Younis to offer condolences and alleged that the worker was killed in firing by supporters of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Sardar Umair Naeem during the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections.

Bilawal questioned the role of the relevant authorities and the Election Commission, saying that if timely action had been taken over a video of alleged firing that surfaced two days earlier, “a precious human life could have been saved.”

He said Mukhtar Younis had been actively campaigning for PPP candidate Javed Budhanvi, alleging that political opponents resorted to violence after sensing defeat in the election.

Meanwhile, PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman also strongly condemned the killing of Mukhtar Younis and the injuring of two other party workers during polling in Nikyal, describing the incident as deeply tragic.

She alleged that an atmosphere of fear and intimidation had been created in the constituency by the PML-N candidate and claimed that no action had been taken despite several alleged incidents of violence in recent days.

Rehman called on the Election Commission to immediately take notice of the incident, arrest those responsible, conduct a transparent investigation, initiate strict legal action, and ensure that the electoral process remains peaceful, fair, and impartial.

She said those responsible for turning political rivalry into violence should be dealt with without discrimination.

The PPP leader also demanded immediate re-polling at several polling stations in LA-8 Kotli-I (Raj Mahal), alleging serious irregularities. She claimed that a PPP polling agent had been held hostage and that complaints had been received from polling stations 76, 77, 79, and 91 to 94.

Rehman urged the authorities to deploy additional police and security personnel in view of the growing crowds and law and order concerns, conduct impartial investigations into all complaints, and provide voters with a secure environment to exercise their democratic right.

She said public confidence in the election results could not be restored without ensuring a transparent electoral process, urging the Election Commission to intervene immediately.