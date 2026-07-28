Pakistanis to enjoy 12 Holidays in August, including 3-Day Independence Weekend

ISLAMABAD – For Pakistanis, August 2026 will not just be about celebrating Independence, like every year, as the next month brings extra time to chill and travel. With two public holidays and weekends lining up perfectly, the month is expected to offer a total of 12 days off, including a three-day Independence Day weekend.

There is a possibility of 12 days off including two federal public holidays and 10 weekend holidays.

The biggest attraction of month will be 3-day long weekend around Independence Day. August 14 falls on Friday, allowing citizens to enjoy three consecutive days off as it is followed by regular Saturday and Sunday weekend.

Government of Pakistan has already issued its official notification detailing public, bank and optional holidays for 2026. As per the schedule, Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be observed as a public holiday on Tuesday, August 25, providing another official day off later in the month.

When combined with month’s 10 weekend days, Pakistanis are expected to enjoy total of 12 holidays in August, making it most in recent months.

The holiday calendar is also expected to ease work schedules for many employees while boosting tourism and leisure-related businesses as people take advantage of the extended breaks.