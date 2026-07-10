Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold, Silver Price – 10 July 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan rebounded, tracking upward trend in international bullion market, hovering at Rs4.33 Lac per tola.

On Friday, the price of 24-karat gold per opened at Rs433,836. Likewise, the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs3,086 to settle at Rs371,944.

Gold Rates Today

Gold New Price Gold (24K) per tola Rs433,836 Gold (24K) per 10 grams Rs371,944 Silver per tola Rs6,421

The latest surge comes a day after the domestic gold market witnessed a sharp decline.

In the international market, gold prices also came under pressure, with the price of the precious metal falling by $36 per ounce to $4,113 including a premium of $20.

Silver prices remained unchanged in the local market. The price of silver per tola stood at Rs6,421.

Gold prices in Pakistan generally fluctuate in line with movements in international bullion markets, alongside changes in the rupee-dollar exchange rate and domestic market demand. Saturday’s decline reflects the impact of softer global prices on the local precious metals market.