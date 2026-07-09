Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold, Silver Price – 9 July 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved lower, tracking losses in international bullion market, hovering at Rs4.30Lac per tola.

On Thursday, the price of 24-karat gold per opened at Rs430,236. Likewise, the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs4,029 to settle at Rs368,858.

Gold Rates Today

Gold New Price Gold (24K) per tola Rs430,236 Gold (24K) per 10 grams Rs368,858 Silver per tola Rs6,421

The latest decline comes a day after the domestic gold market witnessed a sharp decline.

In the international market, gold prices also came under pressure, with the price of the precious metal falling by $47 per ounce to $4,078, including a premium of $20.

Silver prices followed the same downward trend in the local market. The price of silver per tola declined by Rs138, settling at Rs6,421.

Gold prices in Pakistan generally fluctuate in line with movements in international bullion markets, alongside changes in the rupee-dollar exchange rate and domestic market demand. Saturday’s decline reflects the impact of softer global prices on the local precious metals market.