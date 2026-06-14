Pml N Mpa Saqib Chadhar Settles Dispute In Cheque Fraud Case After 3 Firs

LAHORE – PML-N MPA Saqib Khan Chadhar continues to remain in headlines amid a legal tussle with actress Momina Iqbal and now the lawmaker of the ruling party was named in a check-bounce case, but the matter was resolved through a settlement between the involved parties.

Three cheque dishonour cases were registered against PML-N MPA Saqib Chadhar at Defence A police station amid new twist in cases against Chadhar.

The cases were lodged on the complaint of a woman named Mahrukh Arif, who is a cancer patient and approached Saqib Khan to sell her property for financial support.

The complainant alleged that she sold her property located on Davis Road to Saqib Khan and another accused, Akbar Khan, in a deal worth Rs 60 crore. As part of the agreement, she received three cheques amounting to Rs 9 crore.

However, the complainant claimed that all three cheques, collectively worth Rs 27 crore, were dishonoured due to insufficient funds in the account. In her statement, she further alleged that when she demanded her payment, the accused refused to return the money.

After the complaint, police at Defence A police station registered three separate cases of cheque dishonour and initiated legal proceedings.

Later developments show that a reconciliation has taken place between both parties after the FIRs were lodged, though authorities have not officially confirmed the outcome of the investigation.