Gold Rates in Pakistan – Per Tola Gold, Silver Prices – 28 April 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs493,962 on April 28, 2026 as local and international bullion markets saw slight gains. The price of 10 grams of gold also climbed by Rs686, reaching Rs423,492.

Gold Prices Today

Metal Unit New Price Gold Per Tola Rs493,962 Gold 10 Grams Rs423,492 Silver Per Tola Rs8,049

Globally, the momentum remains strong as well. International gold prices rose by $8, bringing the rate to $4,716 per ounce, further fueling the local price hike.

22Karat Gold Prices

Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 450,541 430,062 368,625 Per 1 Gram 38,627 36,871 31,604 Per 10 Gram 386,274 368,716 316,042 Per Ounce 1,094,816 1,045,051 895,758

Meanwhile, in a surprising contrast to gold’s rally, silver prices remained unchanged, holding steady at Rs8,049 per tola.