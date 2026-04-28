Gold Rates in Pakistan – Per Tola Gold, Silver Prices – 28 April 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs493,962 on April 28, 2026 as local and international bullion markets saw slight gains. The price of 10 grams of gold also climbed by Rs686, reaching Rs423,492.
Gold Prices Today
|Metal
|Unit
|New Price
|Gold
|Per Tola
|Rs493,962
|Gold
|10 Grams
|Rs423,492
|Silver
|Per Tola
|Rs8,049
Globally, the momentum remains strong as well. International gold prices rose by $8, bringing the rate to $4,716 per ounce, further fueling the local price hike.
22Karat Gold Prices
|Unit
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|450,541
|430,062
|368,625
|Per 1 Gram
|38,627
|36,871
|31,604
|Per 10 Gram
|386,274
|368,716
|316,042
|Per Ounce
|1,094,816
|1,045,051
|895,758
Meanwhile, in a surprising contrast to gold’s rally, silver prices remained unchanged, holding steady at Rs8,049 per tola.