Gold Rates dips to Rs490,862 Per Tola in Pakistan as global prices fall

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold Price moved down to Rs490,862 on Friday amid dip in local and global markets.

Per Tola bullion fell by Rs2,900 in a single day, bringing it down to Rs490,862. while the price of 10 grams of gold also dropped sharply by Rs2,486, settling at Rs420,835.

Gold Rates Today

Item New Price Gold (per tola) Rs490,862 Gold (10 grams) Rs420,835 Gold (international per ounce) $4,685 Silver (per tola) Rs7,957

The latest drop follows already turbulent session on Thursday, when gold prices had plunged by Rs5,200 per tola, closing at Rs493,762—highlighting continued volatility in the precious metals market.

On the global front, gold also came under pressure, with international rates sliding by $29 per ounce to $4,685, which includes a $20 premium. The decline in global prices has directly fed into the local market, triggering consecutive losses.

Silver Price in Pakistan

Silver was not spared either, as prices moved downward in tandem with gold. The white metal dropped by Rs142 per tola, bringing its new rate to Rs7,957.

With both gold and silver under sustained pressure, traders are closely watching global market signals, as continued volatility raises uncertainty for investors and jewelers alike.