General Dhiraj Seth: Who is India’s Next Chief of Army Staff?

NEW DELHI – Indian government approved leadership transition in Armed forces, appointing Vice Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth as next Chief of Army Staff. The change will take effect on 30 June 2026 when he will replace General Upendra Dwivedi.

Lt Gen Seth currently serves as 49th Vice Chief of the Army Staff after a long operational career. Before his appointment as Vice Chief, he led command of two of Army’s most operational formations the South Western Command and the Southern Command. The dual-command experience drawn considerable attention within defence circles.

Commissioned into Armoured Corps in December 1986 after graduating from the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, and the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Lt Gen Seth served in a wide range of command, staff, and instructional appointments over nearly four decades.

His career has included leadership of an armoured regiment in desert operations, command of an armoured brigade in the western sector, and key counter-insurgency responsibilities in Jammu and Kashmir. He later went on to command the XXI Corps, a premier strike formation, and served as General Officer Commanding Delhi Area, where he oversaw both operational and ceremonial responsibilities.

At higher command level, he led South Western Command from November 2023 to June 2024 and subsequently the Southern Command from July 2024 to March 2026. His tenure in these roles is widely viewed as central to his elevation, given the operational depth and strategic oversight associated with both formations.

Lt Gen Seth held several key staff and institutional roles at Indian Army Headquarters, including assignments related to operational planning, capability development, discipline and welfare, and weapons and equipment management. He also served as an instructor at premier military training institutions and participated in the United Nations Angola Verification Mission in the mid-1990s, adding international operational exposure to his profile.

He has been awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2025, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal in 2026, and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2022, along with multiple service medals and commendations recognising his contributions to leadership, operations, and modernisation initiatives within the Army.

Lt Gen Seth comes from military family. He is the son of Lt Gen Krishna Mohan Seth (Retd.), who held senior operational and administrative appointments in the Indian Army and later served as Governor of multiple Indian states. His brother serves in the Indian Navy as a Rear Admiral. Known for his interest in sports, particularly tennis and golf, he is married to Komal Seth, who is associated with welfare initiatives for Army families.

His appointment comes at a time when Indian Army remained remained vulnerable and identifying operational gaps exposed during modern warfare with Pakistan in May 2025 when Pakistan shot down multiple Indian jets, including prized Rafale, besides causing havoc.

There was massive structural damage during last year’s skirmishes. India reported around 8 military and paramilitary personnel killed, along with other casualties, mostly due to targeted strikes.