NEW DELHI – Pakistan’s forces shot down Indian jets and destroyed missile systems this May, causing major dent to India but New Delhi is not slowing down as the neighbors announced massive joint military drills along Pakistan border.

The scale and location of these exercises are unusual, signaling a bold show of force. Indian PM Modi previously issued threats of military action, but Pakistan has already shown it can strike back decisively.

In first week of May 2025, Pakistani forces responded to Indian missile attacks by downing jets and neutralizing key defense systems. The nation’s leadership has warned that any future provocation will meet a strong response, and the army remains on high alert.

Adding to Pakistan’s readiness, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf recently visited forward posts in the Creeks region, assuring the nation that its maritime borders, from Sir Creek to Jiwani, are secure.

As the countdown to the drills begins, the India-Pakistan border is once again tense, a flashpoint where past humiliation meets renewed war frenzy.