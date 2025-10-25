Pakistan blinds Indian spying Aircraft Bombardier Global 5000 with cutting-edge Electronic Warfare

ISLAMABAD – A sleek Indian Bombardier Global 5000, a jet loaded with sophisticated intelligence-gathering equipment, approached Pakistan’s sensitive maritime zones to monitor Pakistan’s radar and communication networks, but faced humiliation like May 2025 clashes when PAF downed seven Indian jets.

The Recon Aircraft was near Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), but Pakistan successfully thwarted covert Indian intelligence-gathering mission near its maritime borders.

Bombardier Global 5000 (tail number GB5002), was en route from Abu Dhabi to India. While officially operating as a civilian flight, the aircraft’s trajectory and high-tech SIGINT/ELINT equipment revealed its true purpose, intercepting Pakistan’s radar and communication networks around the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

As the plane approached these sensitive zones, Pakistani forces sprang into action, deploying cutting-edge electronic countermeasures that jammed its navigation and communication systems.

Rendered blind and without situational awareness, the Indian aircraft was forced to abort its mission. Simultaneously, Pakistani fighter jets were scrambled, intercepting the non-stealthy business jet and compelling it to retreat safely back to India.

The jammig shows ace of Pakistan’s electronic warfare and air defense capabilities, with absolute ability to protect critical assets without firing a single shot. It also shows capacity to detect, counter, and neutralize sophisticated intelligence operations, asserting control over its airspace and maritime borders.

Pakistani forces warned against any type of unauthorized surveillance near sensitive zones and such acts will be met with swift and effective countermeasures.