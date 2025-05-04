Indian Rafale jets were forced to retreat after radar jamming by Pak forces, claims Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD – Night between April 29 and 30 saw heightened tensions between Pakistan and India, when Indian Rafale fighter jets came near border but were electronically jammed and forced to retreat by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) during a recent standoff near the Line of Control (LoC).

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif claimed that incident occurred amid heightened military alertness after the Pahalgam attack, which India falsely linked to cross-border elements. “Our forces responded swiftly. The Indian Rafale jets were electronically jammed, and they had to pull back,” he stated.

Indian Rafale aircraft took off from Ambala Air Base and approached Pakistani airspace at max speed late on night between April 29 and 30. Although they did not cross into Pakistani territory, officials claim their approach — while carrying long-range Spice 2000 missiles — constituted a hostile maneuver.

In response, Pakistan Air Force PAF scrambled its J-10C fighter jets to intercept any potential aggression. Pakistani aircraft reportedly forced Indian jets to divert and make an emergency landing at Srinagar Air Base, rather than return to their base in Ambala.

Pakistan’s defense establishment suggest the air confrontation was closely tied to an earlier warning issued by Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, who had expressed concerns that India might launch a strike within 24 to 36 hours.

Minister Asif warned that the risk of further clashes remains high, saying, “The possibility of new skirmishes with India cannot be ruled out. However, Pakistan is prepared for any scenario.” He also addressed India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it a violation of international law. Asif confirmed that Pakistan intends to approach the World Bank within days to raise the issue.

Pakistan’ reiterated calls for an independent international investigation into the Pahalgam attack. PM Shehbaz Sharif urge a neutral inquiry to ensure transparency and accountability,

As tensions continue to mount, both nuclear-armed neighbors remain on high alert, with regional stability hanging in the balance.