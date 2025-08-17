Babar Azam, Rizwan missing as Pakistan names 17-Man Squad for Asia Cup, tri series

LAHORE – Cricket fans stunned as Pakistan left out star players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from upcoming Asia Cup and triangular series, with Salman Ali Agha set to lead the side.

The squad includes Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, and Shaheen Afridi. Haris Rauf, Salman Mirza, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, and Mohammad Wasim Jr. also feature.

Selector Aqib Javed said most of the players have featured in the last three series, and the selection reflects recent performances and player availability, with special mention of Hasan Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, and Sahibzada Farhan.

Head coach Mike Hesson emphasized that the team’s focus remains on T20 cricket as they prepare for the Asia Cup and triangular series. He highlighted the importance of building squad depth and praised the bowling performances of Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali in recent matches against the West Indies.

Hesson also pointed out the challenge of adapting to different pitch conditions, noting that Sharjah favors spinners, which will test the team ahead of the tournament.