Karachi Kings Confirm Squad Changes Ahead of High-Stakes Clash Against Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE – Karachi Kings announced changes in squad ahead of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 clash against arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Fast bowlers Fawad Ali and Adam Milne have both been ruled out due to injuries. Fawad sustained a hamstring injury and will miss the upcoming matches, while Milne has been sidelined for the remainder of the tournament due to a groin strain.

Kings named Pakistan Under-19 captain and wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig as a replacement for Fawad under the emerging player category. Meanwhile, Shahnawaz Dahani has been drafted in to replace New Zealand speedster Adam Milne.

Sunday game is important for both teams eyeing playoff spots and city pride. Lahore Qalandars, currently in the top two of the standings, have been dominant this season. Powered by explosive opener Fakhar Zaman and the elegant Abdullah Shafique, their batting has been rock solid. The bowling unit, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, has been lethal, with all-rounders Daryl Mitchell and Sikandar Raza providing balance in pressure moments.

Karachi Kings, with four wins from seven matches, come into the contest on a high after a thumping victory over Multan Sultans. They posted 204 for 4 before dismissing the opposition for just 117. David Warner and James Vince lead the charge with the bat, while veteran Mohammad Nabi and in-form pacer Hasan Ali have added depth and experience to the side.

As one of the fiercest rivalries in PSL history resumes, fans can expect fireworks both on and off the field. For Lahore, it’s a chance to strengthen their title ambitions, while Karachi will be looking to shake up the standings and make a bold statement.