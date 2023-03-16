PSL8 final in Lahore rescheduled due to weather

LAHORE – The final of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8) has been rescheduled due to forecast of rains in the Punjab capital city.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi made the announcement, saying the final game of the tournament will be played on March 18 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore a day prior to the previous schedule of March 19.

He said the decision had been taken keeping view the weather prediction made by the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

In a press release, the Met Office said rain-wind-dust/thunderstorm (with isolated heavy fall & hailstorm) is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal and Lahore from 16th to 20th March.

Multan Sultans have sealed berth in the final match while the second team will have to faced eliminators to get into the trophy-deciding game.