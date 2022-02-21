Multan Sultans script another prolific record in Pakistan Super League
Multan Sultans script another prolific record in Pakistan Super League
LAHORE – Table-toppers of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven Multan Sultans have set a new record with a win on Sunday as they became the only franchise to register nine wins in a single edition of the T20 cricket league.

Rizwan led Sultans continued their dream run as they defeated injury-hit Islamabad United by six wickets in their last league game on Sunday.

The franchise only lost to confident Lahore Qalandars and achieved the triumph after outclassing Islamabad United which earlier hold the record of eight wins in the league.

As the ongoing season of the country’s biggest cricket carnival enters An interesting fact is that while Sultans became the first team to win nine matches in the league stages of the tournament Karachi Kings did the opposite by losing nine matches in a single edition of HBL PSL.

Earlier, Babar Azam led unit Karachi Kings named the grim record after losing nine matches in a single edition of PSL.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars, a franchise led by young skipper, were the only team that outclassed both teams from making it ten out of ten. As they were the only team to beat the Sultans and at the other end, they were the only team to get beaten by the Kings.

