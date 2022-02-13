PSL7: Fakhar and Kamran propel Lahore Qalandars to easy win over Quetta Gladiators

LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars defeated Quetta Gladiators by eight wickets in the 20th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday

Quetta Gladiators had set an easy target for Lahore Qalandars.

As Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to field first, Quetta Gladiators made 141 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Lahore Qalandars achieved this target at the loss of just two wickets with 14 balls remaining. Fakhar Zaman and Kamran Ghulam's half centuries played an important role in Lahore Qalandars' victory.

Qalandars have won four of their six games, and have eight points. Under the captaincy of a young skipper, Qalandars now aim to get one step closer to the Pakistan Super League 7 (PSL) playoffs as they faced a strong challenger in today’s encounter on home ground.

LQ opener Fakhar Zaman will also be looking to assault Gladiators like he earlier smashed other franchises. Other players Abdullah Shafiq, Kamran Ghulam have also managed to impress in the tournament so far and seasoned players Hafeez and England’s Phil Salt and Harry Brook are also looking to bash the Sarfaraz-led unit.

In the previous games, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Rashid Khan nailed it while new talent Zaman also remained in public eyes.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators, stemmed by Jason Roy and other players, will be looking to give hard time to the bowling line of Qalandars.

In their previous encounter, Gladiators delivered a second successive 200-plus chase as they defeated Islamabad United by five wickets in a last-over thriller on Saturday. Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was a player of the match, took his side home with an unbeaten 50-run contribution.

Gladiators will miss all-rounder Shahid Afridi who announced not to play further in Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven. The 41-year-old, on his YouTube channel, said that his body is in serious pain. Former Pakistan captain thanked his well-wishers, who supported him in yesterday's clash against Quetta Gladiators.

‘Can't further endure pain’: Shahid Afridi ... 03:13 PM | 13 Feb, 2022 LAHORE – Gladiators' star player Shahid Afridi, who earlier requested his team management for rest, has now ...

Meanwhile, both the sides have met each other 13 times in the flagship tournament with Quetta leading 7-6. Qalandars will surely aim to level the score today.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Hassan Khan, Naseem Shah, Jason Roy, James Faulkner, Umar Akmal, Sohail Tanvir, Ben Duckett, Khurram Shehzad, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Muhammad Ashar Qureshi, Noor Ahmad, Ahsan Ali, Luke Wood, Ghulam Mudassar, Dan Lawrence and Will Smeed.

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ahmed Daniyal, Fakhar Zaman, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Dean Foxcroft, Zaman Khan, Maaz Khan, Samit Patel, Syed Faridoun, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Akif Javed.